Women’s role key to demographic dividend

Considering all economic activities, the share of young women (15–29 age group) in economic activity (Worker Population Ratio) was only about 19 per cent, while it was almost three times higher at 54 per cent for young men in 2022.

WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population. It is no different among the adult working population. Only 38 per cent of women (30-59 age group) are engaged in any economic activity, while it was 86 per cent for men.

It also revealed that about a quarter of adult women are engaged in domestic duties, while it is a meagre 0.6 per cent for men. As one understands, domestic duties, especially in one’s own household, are unpaid work. Thus, not only do women participate less in economic activities, but it is also unpaid for a quarter of those employed.