Women will vote at a Vatican meeting for the first time

He has also placed women in various Vatican offices, and in a move welcomed by women’s groups, he appointed Sister Nathalie Becquart, of France, as one of the synod’s top officials. But some critics have dismissed the appointments and participation of women in the synod as window dressing. “The inclusion of a small cohort of women, much trumpeted, merely highlights the gender imbalance at the core of the Church,” Mary McAleese, a former president of Ireland, said last week at a meeting of progressive Catholics in Rome. “Equality is a right, not a favour. The women attending the Synod on Synodality are there as a favour, not as a right.”