Womenomics: How gender equality drives economic growth

The pursuit of gender equality has long been recognised as a fundamental human rights issue. In recent years, it has increasingly been acknowledged as a key driver of economic growth. It is disheartening that, in the 21st century, we are still having to discuss gender equality, which should have been resolved long ago. The fact that women are still fighting for equal rights and opportunities is a testament to the deep-rooted prejudice and discrimination that still exist in our society. It is a reminder of the long road that we have yet to travel before we can truly achieve a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their gender.