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Women’s quota: A fairer formula for consensus

Women’s quota: A fairer formula for consensus

The push for census-based delimitation has deepened regional divides, stalling a critical reform. There is a less contentious alternative, but can there be political agreement?
A V S Namboodiri
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:49 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:49 IST
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