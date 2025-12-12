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Women’s quota and a complex calculus

Women’s quota and a complex calculus

Pushing the reservation narrative without displacing male incumbents was a strategy to maintain the status quo
Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:36 IST
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