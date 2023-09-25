Women, hold back your cheers for this dubious honour

So, just as the contentious question of the caste census is being discussed, and is being carried forward in some states, we have the masters in the arts of distraction taking us in a different direction, towards the place of women in a polity that is destined to change by 2031. As Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has said, women have indeed been asked to wait in the wings with a post-dated cheque. The 2021 census has been skipped for mystifying reasons; perhaps we will move directly towards 2031. Meanwhile, the delimitation exercise is slated for 2026, which brings us back to 2031. Given the time needed for delimitation, we could be looking at 2035 or 2036 before the first women took their oath under the new law.