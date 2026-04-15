Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Women’s Reservation Fast-tracked | Electoral tactics or reform?

Women’s Reservation Fast-tracked | Electoral tactics or reform?

Modi’s push to fast-track women’s reservation is pitched as reform but driven by electoral calculus
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiLok SabhaOpinionwomen reservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us