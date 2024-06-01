World knew Gandhi, some Indians didn't, and still don't

Notwithstanding the jokes and memes circulating on social media and the sharp retorts by the opposition, it’s crucial to address the inaccuracies of the PM’s statements. Rahul Gandhi, often humiliated by the ruling BJP and its right-wing associates, was quick to tweet: “Only a student of Entire Political Science would have felt the need to see a film to know about Mahatma Gandhi.” Nevertheless, let’s set the facts straight.