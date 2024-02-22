WWE’s 5-minute matches on X are a radical response

By Adam Minter

While the rest of the sports world was anticipating the Super Bowl, Elon Musk’s X announced a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment that could change how fans watch sports. Like other recent sports media deals, X and WWE’s tie-up will be streamed.

What makes it different is that WWE is altering wrestling matches to last no longer than five minutes. The goal is to attract the growing numbers of younger fans who prefer to watch and learn about sports via social media. WWE Speed, as the new weekly series is known, will debut on a weekly basis beginning in the spring.

It’s a radical response to evolving tastes, but WWE likely won’t be alone on the cutting edge. As viewing habits shift, other sports may also be compelled to change how they present themselves to younger fans.

A fan’s life used to revolve around the television. Not anymore. Last year, a survey of 19,000 consumers globally found that social media — not live television — is the leading way that 18- to 34-year-olds consume sports.

On the other end of the generation gap, fans 55 and over engage with live television more than any other medium. But even for them, social media is starting to become an option, with 19% using it to follow sports. Just as important, 18- to 24-year-olds, a generation raised on social media and short videos, prefer watching clips rather than full games.

For now, the established sports leagues treat these shifts as problems that can be solved by hiring young content creators, leveraging video archives and access, and creating social media accounts.

The WWE has figured out that that strategy can only go so far. It’s fitting that the professional wrestling association, long an innovator, would be the first to test out tailoring events for a social audience.

Over the years, wrestling partly prospered because the WWE embraced new mediums and platforms early — willing to go where the fans and technology were heading. For example, in the 1980s, the WWE (then the World Wrestling Federation) was among the first sports properties to go on cable television and offer pay-per-views; in 2014, it launched one of the first subscription-based sports streaming networks.

Unlike those examples, the decision to create original wrestling content for X doesn’t seem as early or radical. The site is actively bringing on other video programming (of the news show variety), so exclusive sports programming is par for the course.