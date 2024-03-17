Xi has reversed Deng-era rebalancing of Party-State equation. It’s ominous

Termed guojiahua, Deng’s leadership emphasized on building and nurturing State institutions as a bulwark against the whims and fancies of Communist Party leaders, such as the extreme left policies of the ‘Gang of Four’ leaders like Jiang Qing in the late 1970s. Deng promoted State institutions parallelly though these were under the overall jurisdiction of the Communist Party. Thus, the Party leadership was duplicated in State institutions. Over a period of time, these institutions and individuals at the provincial, prefecture and county levels began to acquire an “autonomy” of their own as reflected in industries, businesses, education, culture and other fields that was also instrumental in bringing about double-digit economic growth rates.