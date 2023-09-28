Xi Jinping might not be in the mood to celebrate

October 1 marks the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2022, a lot has changed in Beijing’s domestic situation and in the way the world perceives China. The 75th anniversary will be crucial and much of the work towards that is expected to start right away. But is China under President Xi Jinping ready to celebrate?
The challenges which the CCP is facing are two-pronged. Xi’s domestic policies do not seem to be living up to the expectations. Adding to this, China is facing a lot of criticism from the international community.
Internal challenges
China’s decision to end its zero-Covid policy on January 8 brought a lot of hope to the international community. This was because China is central to global supply chains, and it seemed that the lull which set in since 2020 was finally being lifted. However, instead of an upward trajectory, the Chinese economy is showing signs of a slowdown, with feeble, insignificant signs of recovery. The Chinese economy is expected to grow at just 4.8 per cent this year. The slowdown is attributed to factors like a failing real estate sector, slowing infrastructure growth, and reduced consumption. The Evergrande and the Country Garden, two of China’s major real estate firms, are in a crisis. As per a former Chinese government official, the number of empty houses in China is more than 1.4 billion. With most of the domestic wealth tied up in real estate, the domestic economic situation seems to be heading to a precipice.
In addition, domestic consumption has not shown signs of picking up as the Chinese population still seems less confident about spending. The slowing population growth is also a major challenge faced by the CCP. The one-child policy was abandoned in 2016, and efforts have been on to lift the flagging birthrate, but with not much success. In 2022, the population fell for the first time since 1962.
Politically there are indicators that Xi might be second-guessing some of his decisions. The removal of Qin Gang and Li Shangfu, who were handpicked and appointed by Xi, shows that there are signs of inner party instability. The opaqueness of the inner party working further complicates the situation, as one never knows as to what the reason behind Xi’s ire may be. The centralisation of power in Xi’s person has led to a lot of complications.
External factors
One of the major challenges Beijing is facing is its deteriorating ties with the United States. Though Xi and US President Joe Biden showed some commitment towards improving ties, the spy balloon incident earlier this year did not help the cause. The imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies followed by Beijing’s refusal to supply critical materials to the US has adversely affected the ties. China is keen on gaining access to chip-manufacturing technology which the US is keen on preventing. The technological warfare has been on full swing and the Law on Foreign Relations seems to be China’s response to US sanctions. As the two nations are deeply interdependent economically, there has been a renewed push to stabilise the ties with the proposal of the start a group to discuss economic and financial issues.
Washington’s commitment towards Taipei, and its growing closeness to New Delhi has also adversely affected this its ties with Beijing. China’s growing aggressiveness in South Asia and Southeast Asia, with Beijing underscoring its territorial ambitions through a new map released in August, has received the ire of many of its neighbours.
China’s global image which took a severe beating in 2020 with the Covid-19 outbreak, has not considerably improved despite Beijing’s efforts. The question is whether Xi has a roadmap to address these challenges. The 74th anniversary comes at a time when China’s international image is not favourable, and when Xi has domestic concerns that if not addressed could snowball into bigger crises. Not a good time to celebrate.
(Gunjan Singh is Assistant Professor, OP Jindal Global University)
