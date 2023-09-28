Xi Jinping might not be in the mood to celebrate

China’s decision to end its zero-Covid policy on January 8 brought a lot of hope to the international community. This was because China is central to global supply chains, and it seemed that the lull which set in since 2020 was finally being lifted. However, instead of an upward trajectory, the Chinese economy is showing signs of a slowdown, with feeble, insignificant signs of recovery. The Chinese economy is expected to grow at just 4.8 per cent this year. The slowdown is attributed to factors like a failing real estate sector, slowing infrastructure growth, and reduced consumption. The Evergrande and the Country Garden, two of China’s major real estate firms, are in a crisis. As per a former Chinese government official, the number of empty houses in China is more than 1.4 billion. With most of the domestic wealth tied up in real estate, the domestic economic situation seems to be heading to a precipice.