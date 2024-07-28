Xi’s economic, political headaches

The most amusing passage in the Plenum’s resolution, though, is the one invoking a Lincolnian phrase, saying that China’s Communist Party intends to “make our reform measures highly responsive to the call of the people, so as to ensure that reform is for the people and by the people”. With hundreds of thousands of Chinese people participating in “mass incidents” every year and popular discontent spreading, one wonders how the 98 million-strong Communist Party could control 1.4 billion people without effective democratisation. On the other hand, the Plenum’s resolution that it wants to pursue “progress while ensuring stability” indicates that more draconian measures are due.