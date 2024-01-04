Congress sets long-term goals in Andhra Pradesh

Y S Sharmila's entry into the Congress will mark a significant development in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape. As the daughter of the revered Y S Rajashekar Reddy, she brings with her a legacy deeply-rooted in the state's political history. The decision to join Congress and potentially play an active role showcases her commitment to shaping the political narrative and contributing to the welfare of the people.

The establishment of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Telangana, with Y S Vijayamma as party chairperson and Sharmila as its president, demonstrated her leadership acumen. The pada yatra (rally by foot) conducted in various constituencies in Telangana, along with the nirahara dhikshas (hunger strike) addressing unemployment issues, reflected Sharmila's dedication to grassroots engagement and understanding the concerns of the people.

While her decision not to contest the Telangana assembly elections raised eyebrows, her strategic move to extend open support to the Congress indicated a calculated approach to political alliances. The prolonged talks with the Congress high command, despite facing opposition from within the party cadre, highlighted Sharmila's negotiation skills and political acuity.

Against the backdrop of family challenges, particularly her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrest in May 2012 on embezzlement charges, Sharmila assumed a pivotal role. The Odarpu Yatra in united Andhra Pradesh became a symbol of resilience and continuity during a challenging period for the Y S R Congress Party (YSRCP). Over 16 months, she spearheaded the party's campaign efforts, showcasing her ability to navigate turbulent political waters.

Impact on Andhra Pradesh politics

Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape has witnessed heightened intensity with the alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena. Both political parties are currently engaged in seat-sharing discussions, and are actively organising various events to bolster alliance synergy for an effective vote share. In the 2019 assembly elections, the TDP secured 39.17 per cent of the votes, and the Jana Sena garnered 5.53 per cent. Meanwhile, the YSRCP, holding a strong position, cornered ~49.95 per cent of the votes. The Congress emerged as the fourth-largest party, surpassing other national parties with 1.17 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's strategic move to replace sitting MLAs in over 70 constituencies has led to a significant shift, with many of them exploring opportunities to join alternative parties, most notably those with a Congress background. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, replaced by the YSRCP constituency in-charge, criticised Reddy and expressed his intention to join Sharmila’s YSRTP. While Sharmila may be perceived as a potential disruptor for the YSRCP, the Congress seems to be eyeing long-term goals in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to reclaim its lost ground in one of its strongholds until 2014.

The electoral victories of the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana are expected to have a ripple effect in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region, particularly in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. To expand its base in the state, the Congress must engage in social engineering. Key party members from various communities, such as N Raghu Veera Reddy from the Yadav community in Anantapur district and Gidugu Rudra Raju, the party president from the Brahmin community, highlight the party's diverse representation.

The AICC chief for the Schedule Caste department, Koppula Raju, hails from Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the party's commitment to inclusive representation. To emerge as a significant political force in the state, the Congress must focus on communities such as Boya, Kuruba/Yadav, Padmashali, north coastal backward community castes such as Kalinga, Koppula Velama, Thurpu Kapus, SC castes such as Mala, and Madiga, particularly in the efforts to address caste dynamics. Sharmila faces a formidable task in managing these intricate caste equations within Andhra Pradesh’s complex political landscape.

As the Congress looks to expand its base in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila's challenge lies in navigating the intricate caste equations within the complex political landscape. The party's commitment to inclusive representation, demonstrated by key members from diverse communities, underscores its aspirations to become a significant political force in the state.

In the coming years, Sharmila's journey within the Congress is poised to influence the political narrative, and her ability to address caste dynamics and build a diverse coalition will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh politics.

(G Kiran Kumar, a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, is National President, All India OBC Students Association.)

