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Yama’s journey from Vedic king to cosmic accountant

Yama’s journey from Vedic king to cosmic accountant

Yama began as the first mortal to die, and became the eternal accountant of karma
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:35 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:35 IST
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