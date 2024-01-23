Yes, defend ships in the Red Sea, but tax them too

Ship owners are diverting vessels thousands of miles round the southern tip of Africa in response to Houthi attacks in the Rea Sea, boosting freight rates from low levels and encouraging investors to bid up shipping stocks. The crisis should draw renewed attention to an industry that mostly operates outside global taxation norms and now expects governments to protect it.

Western governments have dispatched navies to protect ships wanting to transit the Suez Canal — a key artery for global trade — and the US and UK have begun airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to prevent more attacks.

These maritime defense efforts are essential; seafarers are in peril, manufacturers have been forced to curtail production and such upheaval could yet reignite inflation. But they're not cheap.

From this year large multinational companies are subject to a minimum 15 per cent tax rate on their earnings, but the shipping industry successfully lobbied the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development for an exemption.

This has preserved a system whereby ships are often registered in lightly regulated, low-tax jurisdictions known as open registries and fly a so-called flag of convenience rather than that of the country of ownership. Some 44 per cent of the world’s ships by dead-weight tonnage are registered in just three countries — Panama, Liberia and the Marshall Islands. (This represents a dramatic change from the 1950s when open registries accounted for less than 5 per cent of the global fleet.)