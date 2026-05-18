Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
You aren’t crazy. The world is actually getting weirder

You aren’t crazy. The world is actually getting weirder

The second change has to do with proof and evidence. Doctored photographs predate AI and even the digital camera. But fabricating proof used to take work.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:10 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us