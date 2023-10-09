You got sass, girl!

However, the wordplay with butter soon reached a dead end. And as time progressed, her buttery taglines melted into sharp, incisive comments on current events, reminescent of the razor-sharp wit of R K Laxman’s iconic Common Man. The campaign has stayed relevant and as fresh as news! And it helped that Dr Verghese Kurien, the brilliant mind behind the Amul movement, let them be and do their job so that the ads came out on time before the news got stale. “With Amul, you can’t obsess over a tagline for long; the turnaround is so quick,” says Manish Jhaveri, its copywriter. Rahul da Cunha and Jayant Rane form the rest of the formidable team running the present campaign.