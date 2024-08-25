You haven’t heard of Wendell Berry, I bet

Over a decade later, in 1977, Berry gave up teaching to become a full-time farmer, along with his wife. Besides growing food for the household, they raised sheep. They only used horses to manage the farm work and avoided buying a tractor and used mechanised tools minimally. Many of his essays show the variety of ways in which he and his wife lived out their commitments to a small-scale farm life. The admirers of Berry know that he uses only pen and paper for his writing and has avoided buying a computer. And that he writes only in daytime so as not to use electric lights at night.