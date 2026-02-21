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You must divulge, we shan’t disclose

You must divulge, we shan’t disclose

Things were much better a decade ago, when Cabinet notes were released in response to RTI applications.
Venkatesh Nayak
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:16 IST
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:16 IST
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