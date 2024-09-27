Young masters, old teachers

I had the opportunity to learn from people 20-25 years younger than I when I was teaching full-time as a professor of journalism and mass communication at a college. I have gladly received and followed their sagacious advice on plenty of things on how to use WhatsApp to what not to post on Facebook. These are things that my young students learn from each other long before their parents gift them their own smartphone. In my day there were only four essential survival skills to learn—how to cook, drive, type, and swim. Today you need to be able to code in a dozen languages, master soft skills, learn how to use AI and how to use digital media to build your brand. People today don’t believe in destiny and luck. They make their own.