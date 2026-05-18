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Your Lordships, environmental scrutiny is not anti-development

Your Lordships, environmental scrutiny is not anti-development

A vast majority of India’s 1.4 billion people live with severe economic constraints and shoulder substantial family responsibilities.
Nirmala Gowda
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:06 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:06 IST
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