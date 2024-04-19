You’re not imagining it. Your allergies are getting worse

If you’ve sensed that your allergies are getting worse each year, it’s not your imagination: Allergy season in the US is getting longer and more intense. You can thank climate change for your misery. And yet we’re not doing enough — to slow down climate change, of course, but to recognize and respond to its very clear health effects.

These weigh on the economy, too. Estimates for direct costs, for things like antihistamines and inhalers, and indirect ones, for office absences or lower productivity, range in the billions of dollars. And while much of the research stems from an era when better allergy meds were just being introduced, one more recent study out of Sweden found that was costing the country of 9.5 million people upwards of 1.3 billion euros per year.

Allergies are a prime example of a common condition getting worse because of a warmer world. “When you turn up the temperatures on plants, especially in a controlled setting like a greenhouse, or you increase carbon dioxide concentrations, plants put out quite a bit more pollen,” explains William Anderegg, director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy at the University of Utah.