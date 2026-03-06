<p>Nepal has once again entered a decisive phase in its democratic journey. The general elections held on March 5, 2026, triggered one of the country’s most significant political transformations since the end of the monarchy. The sweeping victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the emergence of Balendra Shah – popularly known as Balen – as the likely prime minister represent far more than a routine electoral change. The results point to a deeper generational shift in Nepal’s politics, reflecting widespread frustration with the country’s traditional political elites and a growing demand for new leadership.</p>.<p>The elections were held in an extraordinary political context after the government led by K P Sharma Oli collapsed in September 2025, following widespread youth-led protests. Initially sparked by a temporary ban on social media, the demonstrations quickly expanded into a nationwide movement against corruption, poor governance, and entrenched patronage politics, forcing Oli to resign. An interim administration headed by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was formed to stabilise the country and organise fresh elections. Nearly 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives – 165 through direct voting and 110 through proportional representation – with turnout estimated at around 60 per cent despite Nepal’s difficult terrain.</p>.<p>The election results produced one of the most dramatic upsets in Nepal’s recent political history. The RSP, founded only a few years ago by media personality Rabi Lamichhane, surged ahead of established political forces and secured a decisive mandate, winning around 124 of the 165 directly contested seats and performing strongly in the proportional vote. The victory dealt a major blow to traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).</p>.Nepal polls: Balendra Shah's RSP wins 124 seats followed by NC with 17.<p>At the centre of this political shift is Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old leader who represents a new generation of Nepali politicians. A former rapper and social media personality, Shah first gained national attention after winning the Kathmandu mayoral election in 2022 as an independent candidate. In the 2026 parliamentary elections, he defeated former prime minister K P Oli in the high-profile Jhapa-5 constituency, symbolising a broader public rejection of entrenched political elites.</p>.<p>If confirmed as prime minister, Balendra Shah would become the youngest head of government in the parliamentary history of Nepal and the first Madhesi leader to hold the office. For many young voters, his rise represents a break from the political culture dominated by traditional elites. His campaign emphasised anti-corruption ideals, transparency, and a generational change in governance.</p>.<p>The success of the RSP is closely tied to the aspirations of Nepal’s youth, especially after last year’s Gen-Z protests created a space for new political voices. Young and urban voters played a crucial role in the election, with the party gaining strong support in cities, particularly the Kathmandu Valley, where many see the new leadership as a more reform-oriented and accountable alternative to established parties.</p>.<p>The elections also exposed the growing weakness of Nepal’s traditional parties. The Nepali Congress won only a limited number of seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) performed even poorly, with several senior leaders suffering defeats amid the strong anti-incumbency sentiment. However, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, retained his seat in Rukum East, indicating that elements of the old political order still survive.</p>.<p>The elections have also drawn international attention as Nepal occupies a strategic position between India and China. India has expressed interest in a stable government in Kathmandu, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the Nepali people on the successful conduct of the polls.</p>.Balendra Shah's RSP ushers in a fresh age, signals new chapter between India and Nepal.<p><strong>Mandate of hope</strong></p>.<p>Domestically, expectations from the incoming government are extremely high. The protests that triggered the political transformation were rooted in deep public frustration over corruption, unemployment, and ineffective governance. Addressing these issues will require not only strong political commitment but also institutional reforms and effective policy implementation. Nepal also faces major economic challenges, including slow industrial growth, heavy dependence on remittances, and limited employment opportunities for its youth.</p>.<p>The 2026 elections represent both an opportunity and a test for Nepal. The emergence of a new political leadership demonstrates that the country’s democratic institutions remain capable of responding to popular demands for change. Whether this shift will translate into lasting political stability and meaningful governance reforms remains uncertain. For now, the message from Nepal’s electorate is unmistakable: the public has chosen change and expects it to deliver a more transparent, accountable, and responsive political future.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>