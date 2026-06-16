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Zaynich and the question India can no longer avoid

Zaynich and the question India can no longer avoid

The FDA-approved antibiotic should inspire the country’s transition from generic manufacturing to drug discovery
Ameer Shahul
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:47 IST
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