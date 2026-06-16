Zaynich and the question India can no longer avoid

<p>The recent approval of Wockhardt’s novel antibiotic Zaynich by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is more than a corporate milestone. It is a rare moment in India’s pharmaceutical history. For decades, India has been celebrated as the “pharmacy of the world” – supplying affordable medicines to more than 200 countries, dominating the global generic drug market, and emerging as a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse. But behind this success lies an uncomfortable reality: India remains a laggard in discovering new drugs.</p>.<p>That is what makes Zaynich significant. Indian pharma companies have accumulated thousands of FDA approvals, mostly for Abbreviated New Drug Applications, for generic versions of medicines discovered elsewhere. These approvals testify to India’s strengths in chemistry, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficient production. They do not, however, represent original innovation. Zaynich fills that gap. It is a medicine discovered and developed in India and approved by one of the world’s most demanding regulators.</p>.<p>Its approval raises a larger question. Why is a country that mastered pharmaceutical manufacturing struggling in drug discovery?</p>.All Nipah-related medicines available except anti-viral drug: Kerala Health Minister.<p>The answer lies not in a lack of talent or industrial capability. India produces thousands of scientists, physicians, and engineers every year, while its companies manufacture the most complex medicines and vaccines. The problem lies in the structure of the ecosystem and the incentives that have shaped it for decades.</p>.<p>Part of the explanation is historical. The Patent Act of 1970 abolished product patents for pharmaceuticals and permitted process patents. The policy broke multinational monopolies, lowered medicine prices, and enabled Indian companies to reverse-engineer expensive drugs. But it also shaped a culture. For nearly three decades, innovation meant finding cheaper and more efficient ways to manufacture existing molecules rather than discovering new ones.</p>.<p>When India eventually adopted product patents under the WTO’s TRIPS agreement in 2005, the law changed, but the mindset proved harder to shift. India abandoned process patents, but never abandoned the process-patent culture.</p>.<p>This legacy coincided with another force: the extraordinary profitability of generics. Manufacturing generic versions of blockbuster medicines offered attractive returns with relatively limited risk. Drug discovery, by contrast, required patience, capital, and a willingness to tolerate failures. Developing a novel medicine can take more than a decade and cost billions of dollars, with most candidates failing along the way.</p>.<p>The result was a self-reinforcing cycle. Every successful generic launch strengthened the case for investing in more generics. And India’s generic industry became so successful that drug discovery appeared to be a poor business decision. This created a paradox. India now occupies almost every major segment of the pharma value chain except the most valuable one: invention.</p>.US drug regulator issues import alert for drugs made at a Dabur India plant .<p>Nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in clinical trials. India has emerged as one of the world’s leading destinations for clinical research, accounting for 23 per cent of all new trial registrations. Multinational companies are drawn by lower costs, a large and diverse patient pool, diverse ethnicity, and rapid recruitment.</p>.<p>It reveals India’s subordinate position in the innovation chain. The molecules are conceived elsewhere, the intellectual property is owned elsewhere, and the strategic decisions are made elsewhere. India supplies patients, investigators, hospitals, and trial infrastructure, while the economic value of discoveries accrues overseas.</p>.<p>In brief, India is increasingly becoming the field where many of the new medicines are tested without becoming the laboratory where they are invented.</p>.<p>Contrast this with China. Two decades ago, India and China were on parallel trajectories. Today, Chinese biotechnology companies are routinely producing globally competitive novel medicines. Chinese-developed drugs have secured approvals in major markets, while Chinese biotech firms now command multi-billion-dollar licensing deals. India, by contrast, is celebrating its first FDA-approved novel drug.</p>.<p>The difference is not simply scientific capability. It is also the nature of investment. Western pharma companies invested heavily in both countries, but for different purposes. In India, Pfizer, Merck, Roche, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and others invested in contract manufacturing, marketing, contract research, and clinical trial networks to access a large market and leverage India’s cost advantages.</p>.<p>India’s academic ecosystem has also struggled to bridge the gap between science and commerce. Universities reward publications far more than patents, licensing agreements, or biotech spin-offs. Researchers are rewarded more for papers than commercialised technologies. As a result, promising discoveries frequently remain trapped in laboratories instead of advancing towards clinical development.</p>.<p>Even when promising ideas emerge, another obstacle appears: capital. India has built vibrant venture capital ecosystems around IT and internet businesses, but not in drug discovery, which requires patient capital willing to wait a decade or longer for returns. Funding between laboratory discovery and early human trials remains scarce. This “valley of death” has become the graveyard of many Indian biotech ambitions.</p>.Indian cancer patients battle shortage of key drugs as platinum costs surge.<p><strong>Channelling new ambition</strong></p>.<p>The challenge is becoming even more pressing because the foundations of biomedical innovation are shifting. India’s success so far was built on chemistry. But the future belongs to biology. Advances in genomics, immunology, cell therapies, gene editing, RNA technologies, and biologics are transforming medicine. While India continues to produce outstanding chemists, it has yet to build comparable strength across many of the biological sciences to drive drug discovery.</p>.<p>The real significance of Zaynich is not that it is India’s first major novel drug approval. It is that after half a century of pharmaceutical success, it forces the country to ask why it took so long.</p>.<p>India has already mastered drug manufacturing, exporting them, conducting clinical trials, and providing pharmaceutical services to the world. The next chapter of its pharma story depends on mastering one thing: inventing medicines.</p>.<p>That transition will require stronger academic-industry linkages, investments in biological sciences, patient venture capital, translational research, and a regulatory environment that encourages innovation. Above all, it will require a shift in national ambition – from being satisfied with making the world’s medicines to aspiring to discover them.</p>.<p>Zaynich shows that such a future is possible. The question is whether India intends to make it exceptional – or make it routine.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the author of Vaccine Nation: How Immunisation Shaped India. His forthcoming title, The Silent Syndicate: How Big Finance is Destroying India’s Healthcare, explores the changing dynamics of India’s healthcare ecosystem)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</p>