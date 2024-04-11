Zuma is back on South Africa's ballot. That spells trouble

A poll by the Social Research Foundation in October, ahead of Zuma announcing the MK Party, showed that he was 10 times more popular than Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal. A follow-up survey in January found that 63% of respondents in the province approved of the former president.

The ANC was already in trouble in KwaZulu-Natal, where it tumbled from 65 per cent in 2014 to 55 per cent of votes cast in 2019. A March 2024 poll by the Brenthurst Foundation projected that Zuma’s MK Party is set to be the largest party in the province with 25 per cent of the vote, while the ANC will get 20 per cent. It said “voters appear to have left the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters and Inkatha Freedom Party for Zuma’s party in significant numbers. The MK Party is set to overtake the EFF (10 per cent) with 13 per cent of the vote (at national level).”

A Zuma win in KwaZulu-Natal would have major consequences for South Africa. First, it would drag the ANC’s overall showing — already projected to be below 50 per cent by virtually all pollsters — to around 40 per cent or even less. That would make it harder for the ANC to build a coalition of small center-left parties and continue Ramaphosa’s centrist reform agenda. In this scenario, the ANC may be forced into a coalition with the radical, left-wing, EFF (which is pushing for a doubling of social welfare payments, large-scale expropriation without compensation of land and mines) and Zuma’s MK Party.

Most concerning, however, is the possible return of Zuma to an influential position in government. In his nine years in power, Zuma ran the equivalent of a corrupt Mafia state. Global companies were forced into cozy relationships with his benefactors. Major state-owned companies such as South African Airways collapsed due to the incompetence of his cronies. A judicial inquiry found that he appointed a finance minister on the instruction of his friends.

A South Africa with Zuma anywhere near the levers of power would be a return to the country’s worst-ever days since democracy dawned 30 years ago.