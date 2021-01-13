In Pics | 11 Indian companies in Hurun Global 500 list
A total of 11 Indian firms made it on the Hurun Global 500 list of most valuable companies across the world.
The total value of these 11 companies grew 14 per cent and has been pegged at $805 billion or nearly a third of the Indian GDP.
Here is the list of companies, and how much value they gained or lost over the last year:
- 1 /11
On the 54th place, Reliance Industries topped the chart among Indian companies with a valuation of $168.8 billion, an increase of 20.5% over last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /11
Tata Consultancy Services came second, sitting on the 73rd place with a valuation of $139.0 billion, an increase of 29.9% over last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
HDFC Bank, positioned on the 105th spot, was valued at $107.5 billion, an increase of 11.5% over last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
Hindustan Unilever was next in the list, positioned at 190 with a valuation of $68.2 billion, an increase of 3.3% from last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Sitting on the 201st spot, IT giant Infosys was valued at $66 billion, but saw a massive 56.6% increase in valuation over last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
HDFC Ltd was on the 249th place, with a valuation of $56.4 billion, marking a rise of 2.1%. Credit: Screenshot/HDFC website
- 7 /11
On the 284th place, Kotak Mahindra Bank was valued at $50.6 billion, rising 16.8% over last year. Credit: Reuters.
- 8 /11
ICICI Bank was one of the few companies that lost valuation, with a 0.5% fall over last year, and was valued at $45.6 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
Bharti Airtel sat on the 440th place, with a valuation of $35.6 billion, a small increase of 1.7% over last year. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Bajaj Finance's valuation increased 5.4% over last year, and was valued at $35 billion. Credit: Wikimedia commons Photo
- 11 /11
In the last among the Indian companies stood ITC, with a massive fall in valuation of -22.0%, and was valued at $32.6 billion. Credit: Wikimedia commons Image
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments
Only three US Presidents have been impeached so far, with none of them having been ousted twice. President Donald Trump faces a possibility of vacating the Oval Office and might in the process create history. Here's a look at the US Presidents who were impeached.
- 1 /5
In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments
- 2 /5
Andrew Johnson | 1868 | 11 articles of impeachment passed | Ousted over political conflicts in Congress
- 3 /5
Richard Nixon | 1973 | 3 articles of impeachment passed | Resigned before being ousted from office over the infamous 'Watergate' scandal
- 4 /5
Bill Clinton | 1998 | 2 articles of impeachment passed | Ousted over sexual harassment allegations, affair with a White House intern
- 5 /5
Donald Trump | 2019 | 2 articles of impeachment passed | Impeached over pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden's son in a phone call that was made known to the public by a whistleblower
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 13, 2021: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A picture taken on January 3, 2021 shows a general view of Egypt's High Dam in Aswan, some 920km south of the capital Cairo. - Half a century since Egypt's ground-breaking Aswan dam was inaugurated to fanfare, harnessing the Nile for hydropower and irrigation the giant barrier is still criticised for its human and environmental toll. Credit: AFP.
- 2 /7
Activists in opposition to the death penalty gather to protest the execution of Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the first woman put to death by the federal government in nearly 70 years, at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Credit: Reuters.
- 3 /7
Restaurant employees hold a banner reading “Open of Die” as they demonstrate demanding the opening of the business, in Mexico City on January 12, 2021. - A group of restaurant owners decided to open their businesses despite being banned by the city government in an effort to lower Covid-19 infections. Credit: AFP.
- 4 /7
A sign is seen in front of a closed bar at Walking Street amid fears of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Pattaya, one of the city's top tourist spots in Thailand. Credit: Reuters.
- 5 /7
A picture taken on January 4, 2021 shows the interior of Ramses II temple at the archeological site of Abu Simbel in southern Egypt on the Nile's western bank, some 1120 kilometres south of the capital Cairo. Credit: AFP.
- 6 /7
Supporters of US President Donald Trump and protesters of his visit wait for his convoy to pass near the airport in McAllen, Texas. Credit: Reuters.
- 7 /7
Members of the US National Guard arrive at the US Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence. Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 12: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
US President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A man walks through Vizzavona forest covered with snow on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, following heavy snow falls over southern Europe. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Indonesian navy divers are seen on a rubber boat and aboard the Indonesian Naval warship as they prepare to participate in the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A mechanical lift sits next to a section of newly constructed border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A Registered Nurse tends to a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Children cheer as FN Speed - KTM Team's Jaume Betriu approaches during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Farmers transport blankets and mattresses at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Nine states where bird flu has been confirmed
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the surging cases of avian influenza in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have left meat-eaters asking if consuming poultry products is safe. The bird flu has raised concerns in the country as it is transferrable to humans and if not contained, it could turn into an outbreak.
It is a respiratory disease in birds. The current flu has been caused by the H5N1 virus, which is said to be the deadliest variant but has a low transmission.
All the states, including those that have not detected any case of the flu, are taking preventive measures to control the menace.
Following are the states that have confirmed bird flu cases:
- 1 /10
In Pics | Nine states where bird flu has been confirmed
- 2 /10
Maharashtra | Bird flu has been confirmed in Mumbai, Thane, Parbhani, and Beed districts as well as in Dapholi of Ratnagiri district. After 800 hens/chickens died in Murumba village, the district administration decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in the village. CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for meeting to take stock of the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Uttar Pradesh | The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders, after the samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus. Authorities have ordered the culling of all red jungle fowls and other birds in the zoo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Kerala | Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, prompting officials to cull over 69,000 birds. The outbreak was initially reported in four panchayats of Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region of the Alappuzha district and Neendoor in Kottayam district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Delhi | Atleast 27 ducks and 98 crows have died in Delhi in the past week. Following the deaths of the birds, the DDA closed Sanjay Lake and declared it an ‘alert zone’. Delhi has banned import of live birds and the biggest wholesale poultry market in Ghazipur has been temporarily shut down.
- 6 /10
Rajasthan | With the 428 fresh deaths, the number of birds that have died in the past few days has reached 2,950 in the state. So far, 51 samples of dead birds from 13 districts have been found positive for bird flu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Himachal Pradesh | The state government has banned slaughter, sale, purchase and export of any poultry birds, fish of any breed and their related products including eggs, meat, chicken in Kangra district. Till now, over 2,000 birds have died in the state. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Haryana | Culling of over 1.6 lakh birds at five poultry farms began in Panchkula district after more than four lakh birds were found dead in the state.
- 9 /10
Gujarat | More than 50 hens and crows were found dead in parts of the state. The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said his government is fully prepared to deal with the bird-flu situation. Two departments are working to ensure there is no spread of the flu, the CM said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Madhya Pradesh | Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while around 1,100 crows and other wild birds have been found dead across 27 districts since the flu virus was first detected in the state last month. The state government has ordered closure of poultry shops in bird flu-hit areas. Credit: iStock Photo