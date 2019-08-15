73rd Independence Day in photos

Home
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
ICC World Cup 2019
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Budget 2019
Economy & Business
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Features
Metrolife
Travel
Spectrum
Sunday Herald
Living
DH Education
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Newsletter
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
Thursday 15 Aug 2019
updated: 7:04 pm IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 26 ° C Drizzle
Sensex: 37311.53
+353.37
Nifty: 11029.4
+103.55
Home
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
Politics
Districts
National
Top Stories
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
ICC World Cup 2019
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Budget 2019
Economy & Business
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Entertainment
Entertainment News
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
Newsletter
IN BRIEF:
Fake trees fight pollution
SC disappoints on Kashmir
Top 5 apps for I-Day
Films on Indo-Pak partition
China asks for Kashmir meeting
Floods kill 270, displace 1m
Home
Nation
73rd Independence Day in photos
73rd Independence Day in photos
X
Share via
Share permalink
Independence Day
PROMOTED STORIES