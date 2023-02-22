Today's Horoscope – February 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 7.
Taurus: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.
Cancer: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today, but you need to go about it tactfully and in a politically correct way. Of course, charm is part of your intrinsic nature. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 2.
Scorpio: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 4.
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You are smart on the whole, but can be trusting of people who certainly need to be checked out a bit more. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others is possible today. A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 1.
Pisces: Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 8.
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrated as their candidate Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi. She secured 150 votes while BJP's nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes in the Mayoral election which was held on Wednesday after three failed attempts previously.(February 22).
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate Credit: PTI Photo
AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to become the Mayor of Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Oberoi received 150 votes while Gupta managed to get 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. Credit: PTI Photo
After three failed attempts by the municipal body to hold the election the Delhi Mayoral elections were held on Wednesday (February 22). Credit: PTI Photo
AAP's Shelly Oberoi being congratulated by party MP N D Gupta on her victory in the Mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP Councillors during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses
Starting February 24, you will be able to travel on European-style air-conditioned sleeper buses from Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka and other states, provided you are ready to pay a little extra. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched fifteen new Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambari Utsav' AC sleeper buses with key features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers.
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses. Credit: PTI Photo
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched its newest luxury sleeper bus Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambaari Utsav' AC sleeper buses on February 21. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
The bus comes with a lot of features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
The buses will start operating from Friday (February 24) and will ply on inter-state routes like Bengaluru-Mumbai, Mangaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Secunderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru- Ernakulam. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
With the Ambari Utsav buses, the state-run transport corporation aims to compete with private players that have come to dominate long-haul bus travel from Bengaluru with their sleek, modern and comfortable buses. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The name for KSRTC’s newest luxury bus travel was picked through a public contest. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched Ambari Utsav buses with the tagline 'Celebration of Journey'. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
In Pics | Countries where same sex marriage is legal
While many same-sex couples have no choice but to wait for legalisation of their marriage, there are few countries that have legalised same-sex marriage. As South Korea recognises same-sex couples for the very first time after a landmark decision by the Seoul High Court, here we list a few countries where people can choose to get married irrespective of the sex of their partner.
In Pics | Countries where same sex marriage is legal Credit: Getty Photo
Switzerland: A popular vote by the majority led to a formal recognition of LGBTQ marriages in Switzerland on July 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Taiwan - Taiwan became the first Asian country to recognise same sex-marriage in 2019. The country legalised gay marriages following a court ruling in 2017. Credit: AFP Photo
Australia: Same-sex marriage has been made legal in Australia since 9 December 2017. The Australian Parliament passed a law recognising same sex-marriage following a nationwide referendum that received an overwhelming support in favour of the law. Credit: AFP Photo
United States: The US Supreme Court on June 26, 2015, struck down states' same-sex marriage bans, bringing marriage equality to the entire US. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina: Argentina is the first Latin American country to legalise the weddings of gays and lesbians. The country allowed same-sex marriage back in 2010. Credit: Getty Images
South Africa: The first African country to legalise same-sex marriages was South Africa. The country ruled out the decision in 2006 following a decision by the highest court in the land deeming the erstwhile 'Heterosexual-Only Marriage' policy to be violative of the equal rights guarantee enshrined in the constitution. Credit: Pexels/Joshua Mcknight
Canada: Canada legalised marriage between same-sex couples in 2005. Canada’s Parliament passed this bill through a series of court cases that began in 2003. Credit: AFP Photo
Ireland: Same-sex marriages in the Republic of Ireland got recognised from 16 November 2015. A referendum on 22 May 2015 amended the Constitution of Ireland to provide that marriage is recognised irrespective of the sex of the partners. The measure was signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Credit: Pexels/Marcelo Chagas
News in Pics, February 22, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Andrej, 51, moves water containers after fetching them at a water point in the frontline city of Avdiivka. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Warsaw. Credit: AFP Photo
A veiled woman looks at a window shop in a commercial area in Tehran. Credit: AFP Photo
Competitors from the opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, England. Credit: AFP Photo
Carnival revellers take the metro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. credit: AFP Phoot
A view shows the Maraya concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Credit: AFP Photo