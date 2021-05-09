GET THE DH APP
Personalized, Latest & Breaking News
Download
Home
Coronavirus
Elections 2021
West Bengal Polls
Kerala Polls
Tamil Nadu Polls
Assam Polls
Puducherry Polls
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
IPL 2021
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Monday 10 May 2021
updated: 12:48 am IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 21 ° C Clouds
Sensex: 49206.47
+256.71
Nifty: 14823.15
+98.35
Home
Coronavirus
Elections 2021
West Bengal Polls
Kerala Polls
Tamil Nadu Polls
Assam Polls
Puducherry Polls
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
IPL 2021
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Entertainment
Entertainment News
DH Showtime
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
IN BRIEF:
Tune in to DH Radio!
What aided TMC's win in WB?
Is the Left on its deathbed?
Delhi lockdown: Full details
Assam's new CM is...
DRDO anti-Covid drug: FAQs
Home
Aquarius Horoscope
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 10, 2021