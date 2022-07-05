Xiaomi earlier in the year unveiled the next generation bio-mechanical Cyber Dog at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. Later, it was made available in limited units in China.

Xiaomi, which is celebrating eight years of the company's foray into the Indian market, on Monday (July 4) showcased the Quadruped Robot Companion dubbed Cyber Dog for select media persons in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.