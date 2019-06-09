Modi arrives in Tirupati to worship Lord Venkateswara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening arrived in the temple town of Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, atop the sacred Tirumala Hills.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and others received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo.

The prime minister later went to the Electronics Park in Renigunta to address a thanksgiving meeting organised by the BJP.

Modi will proceed to Tirumala Hills later in the evening and worship Lord Venkateswara.

He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 8.15 PM.