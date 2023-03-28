Rahul Gandhi's MP Disqualification: Rahul Gandhi is confused, says Smriti Irani

The political storm over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP continues. Parties across the country have commented either in support of Rahul Gandhi or against him. Track all the latest updates regarding the issue with DH.
Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj hits out at Youth Congress President Srinivas BV after his alleged indecent remarks against BJP MP Smriti Irani
Delhi | Indecent remarks of the Youth Congress president shows the mentality of the Congress. Smriti Irani is our big leader who defeated Rahul Gandhi in his bastion. They can't tolerate that and are making such remarks: Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri…
We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in Indian court & we engage with Govt of India on our shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression: Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson
Washington, DC |Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We're watching Mr Gandhi's case in Indian court & we engage with Govt of India on our shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression: Vedant Patel, US…
Rahul Gandhi is confused: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as “confused” and said he was no match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sentence disproportionate to Rahul Gandhi’s alleged offence: Former SC Judge Madan Lokur
"The sentence is disproportionate to the alleged offence. Not only is the accused sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but also a fine has been imposed upon him."
