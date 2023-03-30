Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live: 'Standards of judicial independence...', Germany reacts to Congress leader's ouster
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live: 'Standards of judicial independence...', Germany reacts to Congress leader's ouster
updated: Mar 30 2023, 08:20 ist
The showdown over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha continues as the nation witnesses the ripple effect of the issue in the forms of protests, and political statements. Track live updates only with DH.
08:16
'Standards of judicial independence...', Germany reacts to Congress leader's ouster
In its first reaction to Rahul Ganhdi's disqualification as an MP,Germany said that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in his case.
"We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing.
"It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," she added.
08:13
Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide agitation from Karnataka's Kolar, where he made Modi surname remark
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the party's nationwide 'Satyamev Jayate' agitation on April 5 from Kolar, the very place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and was stripped of his Parliament membership, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.
The KPCC chief said this during a joint press meeting with senior party leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday criticised the Congress over the issue of disqualification of former INC president Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a court in a defamation case.
Congress's Tamil Nadu unit gears up for 2024, Rahul Gandhi issue livens up grassroots
Even as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are more than a year away, political parties in Tamil Nadhu have commenced preparations for it.Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has urged party workers to win all the 39 seats in the state and to wrest the lone seat in Puducherry from the AIADMK.
Rahul was in favour of disqualification: Assam CM
