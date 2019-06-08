Rains continue in parts of state

Rain continued to lash some parts of the state on Saturday also.

There were reports of moderate rain in some parts of Shivamogga district on Saturday morning. It rained towards evening in Sagar. Most pars of the district had cloudy weather signalling rains at night. Shivamogga and Bhadravathi received copious rains on Friday night.

Holalkere and Hosadurga taluks in Chitradurga district received heavy rain late on Friday night. The barrage constructed across a pond in Santenahalli of Holalkere taluk breached following heavy rain. Water has accumulated in Gunderi tank also. Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning lashed Hosadurga town late on Friday night.

Kollur in Kalaburagi taluk registered a highest rainfall of 69.50 mm in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 8 am. The ceiling of district hospital in Bidar caved in following rain. However, there were no casualities.