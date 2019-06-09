'Repeated graft allegations demoralise officials'

Tired of constant allegations over corruption in buying mechanical sweepers, fake auto tippers, mini-transfer stations (MTSs), officials from the solid waste management (SWM) department are contemplating to move court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking protection.

Speaking to DH, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, said: “Our officials are demoralised by the repeated and baseless allegations by garbage contractors and various political quarters. Allegations over MTSs and mechanical sweepers are baseless. We have followed procedures. But still, our officials are facing harassment.”

Speaking about accusations over projects in waste management he said: “There would be no chance of irregularities as the BBMP’s council, committee, urban development department and government scrutinise the files. The works are taken under the vigilance of higher officials in government and elected members,” he said.

“We are contemplating to approach Justice Subhash Adi, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and the appropriate court seeking protection from this harassment. My officials say they can’t work under this pressure. There are certain rules to be followed in every tender, and we are taking up the work according to the provision. We will come to a decision soon in the matter and will approach Justice Subhash Adi and Chief Secretary seeking protection for officials in the department,” he said.