Rider, walker killed as bike crash-lands on divider

A teenager died instantly after his high-end bike went up in the air and crash-landed into a road divider on National Highway 7 near Devanahalli, North Bengaluru, on Sunday. A pedestrian who sustained injuries in the crash died at a hospital later.

Ananth S, 18, a resident of Chikkaballapur, had left for Bengaluru, riding a Kawasaki Ninja at a speed of 150-170 kmph. Around 8.45 am, as he approached Lalagondanahalli Gate at Rani Circle, a Canter suddenly changed the driving lane. Ananth was caught off guard and lost control of the bike, which veered off course and went up in the air. The bike then hit Anil, a man crossing the road on the other lane, before crash-landing at the road divider and smashing into pieces.

While Ananth died on the spot, a grievously injured Anil was rushed to a hospital where he died in the afternoon. The Devanahalli police have registered a case and are carrying out investigations.

Ananth, a II PUC student, was the son of Dr Siddalingappa, a retired surgeon. Anil also hailed from Chikkaballapur and was working as a cable operator at Devanahalli. He was married and had two children.

Just last week, seven people were injured in an accident that took place very close to where Ananth's bike crashed. Narayana Swamy, a resident of Bidaluru who witnessed the latest accident, said many youths ride high-end bikes at extreme speeds during the weekend, leading to accidents.