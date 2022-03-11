12-year-old Kolhapur boy with GERD gets relief after 12 years

A 12-year-old boy from Kolhapur was successfully treated for the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) of acid reflux, which he has been suffering for 12 years.

A team headed by Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital at Chembur in Mumbai treated the boy.

After undergoing laparoscopic fundoplication surgery, the boy has been able to get rid of acid reflux and has resumed his daily routine.

Omkar Santosh Devmore, a 12-year-old boy from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, couldn’t digest food even during his early childhood days.

His family consulted various doctors who diagnosed him with GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, or chronic acid reflux) wherein the contents from the stomach move back up into your oesophagus.

The problem became grave as Omkar turned 12. He couldn’t eat, sleep or focus on his studies as he was continuously vomiting. He went to multiple doctors but couldn’t find any relief. After undergoing an endoscopy, he came to know that he has a premalignant condition called Barrett's oesophagus which is a serious complication of acid reflux and causes changes in the cells lining your oesophagus (food tube).

Dr Patankar, a gastroenterologist, said, “On arrival in an emergency, he was vomiting, lost weight, and was on heavy medication. We repeated the endoscopy to see whether the pre-malignant condition had worsened. An oesophagal manometry test was done to check whether the oesophagus is working properly and measures the pressures of the food pipe. ”

Dr Patankar added, “The patient successfully underwent laparoscopic fundoplication surgery, the stomach had entered the chest through a hole in the diaphragm. So, the stomach was brought down to the normal position, the hole in the diaphragm was closed with the appropriate size, and made the anti-reflux wall by stitching the stomach around the food pipe. This procedure will prevent him from vomiting and also his refluxes. As with time, Barrett's oesophagus will also go away. The surgery lasted for two hours. Not treating him at the right time could have led to weight loss, dehydration, and Barrett's oesophagus problem could have worsened causing cancer. After getting discharged, he was asked to avoid fried food and meat for a month. On follow-up, the patient has gained three kilos of weight, had no episodes of vomiting, and doesn’t require any medication.”

“We were appalled to see Omkar’s condition as he would avoid eating food as it would come up into his mouth or nose. He wasn't able to concentrate on his studies, avoided going out, playing with other children, and couldn’t sleep on a smooth surface despite being on medication. He had to elevate his head and sleep or would just sit the entire night. We ran from pillar to post but failed to find any solution for his problem. Omkar eats properly, sleeps even on a plain surface without any difficulty, plays with his friends, focuses on his studies, and is a happy child now. He also went out to play football for the first time after 10 months,” said the patient’s father Santosh Devmore.

