81 nations to implement soil regenerative policy: Sadhguru

As many as 81 nations have decided to implement soil regenerative policies for a better future, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said here on Monday.

“The ‘save soil’ movement launched in March this year is receiving a resounding response, touching over 3.91 billion people, with 74 nations agreeing to act to ‘Save Soil’. Over 1.5 million students have written letters to their ministers in India, for action on soil regeneration. The 100-day journey on a bike, for soil, saw 74 nations, 11 Indian states and nine UN agencies come on board the ‘Save Soil Movement’,” he told reporters on the occasion of World Soil Day.

“About 63 per cent of India’s soil is under severe stress with less than 0.5 per cent organic carbon. We want to ensure a minimum 3-6 per cent of organic content for agricultural soil,” he said.

“The organic content in the soil is the basic ingredient in making life forms on earth. Its reduction is a threat,” former Isro chairman A S Kiran Kumar said.

On his observations during the 100-day solo bike ride covering 30,000 km across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and 11 Indian states, he told DH, “Understanding the importance of soil was zero when I started. Soil scientists had concerns, but their ability to reach out to the common man was a challenge. Simplicity of presentation of the problem of soil drew global attention, thus changing the narrative. We have made independent documents based on scientific values for preserving the soil for each of the 81 nations.”

“Awareness and incentive are needed for farmers to see changes in rural Karnataka. I am not opposed to the use of fertilisers. Getting rid of fertilisers will have a cascading effect,” he said.

“This has resulted in a 300 per cent-800 per cent increase in the income of farmers. The farmers in the region have begun to realise the financial and ecological benefits, as nearly 27-30 per cent of the offtake of saplings this year has happened without incentive,” he

“Our volunteers are working daily on the ground,” he said on the ‘Cauvery calling movement’.

Sadhguru rode through the streets of Bengaluru on his bike to create awareness on the importance of soil.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will inaugurate the 112-foot-tall Adi Yogi statue in Chikkaballapur on January 15, 20203, Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation has said.