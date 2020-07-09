A comet that will be visible with the naked eye this July

July evening sky will be blessed by visuals of the Comet Neowise, which people in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see with their naked eyes, according to space.com. This will the first visible comet of 2020.

Neowise, the third comet to be discovered in 2020, was spotted by Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner. Posting a stunning picture of the comet on twitter, he wrote, “During the next revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years. Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!”

На следующем витке попробовал чуть ближе сфотографировать самую яркую за последние 7 лет комету C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE). Довольно хорошо видно ее хвост из космоса, с борта Международной космической станции!#МКС #комета #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/zo7INtT01l — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

On July 5, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken too posted pictures of Neowise on twitter from the International Space Station captioning, “Last night's fireworks, for real. Because Science.”

The comet will be visible throughout the Northern Hemisphere and will be closest to Earth on July 22. Atlas and Swan, the other two comets, were seen with the same potential but broke up before they could shine as brightly as Neowise, hence, they were not visible to the naked eye, a CNET article said.

Dr Tony Phillips, science writer and astronomer, in an article on spaceweather.com wrote that the comet would develop in the weeks after perihelion or closest approach to the sun.