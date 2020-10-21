After 5 yrs of efforts, China's environment still grim

After 5 years of efforts, China's environment still grim

China remains dependent on heavy industry and coal, and the grim environmental trends have not fundamentally changed

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 12:09 ist
Air pollution in China. Credit: AFP Photo

China's environmental conditions are "grim", falling short of public expectations even after five years of efforts to improve air quality, boost clean energy and curb greenhouse gas emissions, a senior official said on Wednesday.

There was still a long way to go, said Zhao Yingmin, the vice-minister of ecology and environment, even though China had met a series of targets on smog, water quality and carbon emissions over the five years from 2016.

"While seeing the improvements ... it should be clearly recognised that the quality of the ecological environment remains far from people's expectations for a better life," he told reporters in Beijing.

China remains dependent on heavy industry and coal, and the "grim environmental trends" have not fundamentally changed, he added.

Also Read: Air pollution costs Europe cities $190 billion a year 

Last month, President Xi Jinping set a 2060 deadline to attain "carbon neutrality", as part of China's commitments to the Paris climate change accord. It also aims for emissions to peak by 2030.

The announcement was seen as a challenge to the United States, set to withdraw from the Paris deal on Nov. 4. On Monday, the foreign ministry criticised Washington's record on climate, calling it a consensus-breaker and a troublemaker.

China is drawing up a new five-year plan for 2021-2025, which experts say would require a stronger commitment to controlling coal consumption and promoting low-carbon energy to meet the 2060 target of carbon neutrality.

Zhao did not give detail of the next five-year plan, but said China would step up efforts to control fossil fuel consumption and promote low-carbon technology, while promising greater contributions to tackling climate change.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pollution
China
environment
Climate Change

What's Brewing

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 