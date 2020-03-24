Airborne spread of COVID-19 not reported so far, says WHO official

Airborne spread of COVID-19 has not been reported so far and it is transmitted mostly through respiratory droplets and close contact, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh said on Monday.

Her comments came in the backdrop of rumours about air borne transmission of the novel coronavirus doing rounds on social media.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"Airborne spread has not been reported for COVID-19. Based on the information received so far and on our experience with other coronaviruses, COVID-19 appears to spread mostly through respiratory droplets (for instance those produced when a sick person coughs) and close contact. This is why WHO recommends maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene," Singh said.

She said Chinese authorities reported that there could be a possibility of aerosol transmission in a relatively closed environment with prolonged exposure to high concentrations of aerosols, like in ICUs and CCUs in hospitals.

However, "more investigations and analysis of epidemiological data is needed to understand this mode of transmission of the virus," she said.