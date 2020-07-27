All you need to know about protein redesigned in lab that may enhance coronavirus vaccine production

The entire world waits with bated breath for a vaccine amid the devastations of coronavirus pandemic. Scientists all over the world are firing all their cylinders to find a cure for this deadly virus. In such a scenario, Scientists have redesigned a key protein from the novel coronavirus which it uses to enter and infect human cells, an innovation that may lead to much faster and more stable production of vaccines against Covid-19.

What is the significance of this discovery? Here is all you need to know:

a) Scientists, including those from the University of Texas at Austin in the US, have designed a new version of the spike (S) protein which can be produced up to 10 times more in cells than that of an earlier synthetic S protein already in use in multiple Covid-19 vaccines.

b) This new development may open doors for a more stable vaccine and also lead to faster production of the coronavirus vaccine.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

c) The new protein, dubbed HexaPro, is also more stable than the team's earlier version of the S protein, which according to the scientists should make it easier to store and transport.

The new S protein keeps its shape under heat stress, during storage at room temperature, and through multiple freeze-thaws -- qualities that are desirable in a robust vaccine.

d) HexaPro can also be used in Covid-19 antibody tests where it would act as a probe to identify the presence of antibodies in a patient's blood, indicating whether a person has previously been infected with the virus.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

e) The improved S protein might enable the development of vaccines that require a much smaller dose to elicit the same immune response in people.

f) The high yield and enhanced stability of HexaPro should enable the industrial production of subunit vaccines and could also improve DNA or mRNA-based vaccines by producing more antigen per nucleic acid molecule, thus improving efficacy at the same dose or maintaining efficacy at lower doses.