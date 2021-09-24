Aqueous ozone good for sanitising surfaces, reduces viral particles by 99%: Top Indian labs

Two premier institutions of the country have certified that sanitising devices Enozo Pro and Enozo Wash ensure 99 per cent reduction in viral particles.

The two products convert tap water into activated ozone via electrolysis, and do not use chemicals and cleaning agents.

The state’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee had sought opinion in this regard from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

This followed a proposal to purchase Enozo Pro and Enozo Wash for sanitising the hostels of the social welfare department.

After the labs certified that these products ensure 99 per cent reduction in viral particles, the TAC has now given clearance for the purchase of the products. While Enozo Pro (aqueous ozone spray bottle) costs Rs 55,000, Enozo Wash (industrial ozone spray washer) costs Rs 1.7 lakh.

The minorities welfare department, among others, has been using five of these devices for the past six to eight months.

With the pull of a trigger, the Enozo device, with a rechargeable battery, turns regular tap water to aqueous ozone on-demand through an electrolytic process. Water passes through an electrode and is turned into ozonated water.

It is capable of killing some of the most harmful germs and pathogens, including E-Coli, Salmonella, Staph A, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

“It can be sprayed on food too and consumed,” said Harish H P, founder and CEO, Diamond Drops, which has been marketing these products in India since 2020.

The TAC report said, “The company has provided a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral testing report from CCMB, showing up to 99 per cent reduction in viral particles. TAC had recommended that the test report be referred to the NIV unit, Bengaluru, for its validation.”

The report given by Dr Ashok M, scientist, NIV, Bengaluru unit, said, “The product has undergone anti-viral testing at CCMB.

The test report showed the percentage of viral reduction to be 99 per cent.

“Based on the reports, TAC recommends the use of the products - Diamond Drops Enozo Pro and Enzo Wash. They may be considered for sanitising the hostels of the social welfare department,” the TAC report said.

Social welfare department commissioner Dr Ravi Surpur said they’re doing a cost-benefit analysis. Joint director of minorities welfare department Saiyad Mansur Basha said they have purchased five devices and have been using them for the past eight months.

“We don’t use sanitisers anymore. In the director’s office and a few other places, we use only this device. There’ve been no side effects so far,” Basha said.

