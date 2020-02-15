Asteroid won't get into Earth's orbit, or your weekend plans, NASA confirms

An asteroid spotted by NASA, is expected to come really close to the Earth’s orbit, on February 15, according to an Express UK report.

The asteroid - 2002 PZ39 – is estimated to get as close as a kilometre (3,280 ft) from the orbit, the report said.

However, NASA’s 'Asteroid Watch' has confirmed that the news is incorrect, and that, the asteroid is only passing by the planet, and will not come as close as mentioned in reports.

“We've seen some incorrect stories on #asteroid 2002 PZ39 circulating. The trajectory of this asteroid is very well known. It will safely pass Earth at a distance of 5.77 million km (3.59 million miles), about 15 times the distance of the Moon,” Asteroid Watch said in a tweet.

The space agency further said that the space rock will fly past Venus at a distance of about 6.6 million miles, on June 14, 2034.

"Great name! Wouldn’t worry about this particular one, but a big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defense," tweeted SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier, reports had estimated that at this pace, the asteroid will “approach” the earth just after 11 am GMT on Saturday, February 15, which would possibly start a chain reaction of earthquakes, tsunamis and “other secondary effects” far beyond the immediate impact area.