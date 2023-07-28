Lung cancer drug trial data 'encouraging': AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca CEO says lung cancer drug trial data 'very encouraging'

'We are very encouraged because we're seeing the totality of the data', he said.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 28 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:45 ist
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot. Credit: Reuters Photo

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday the company is "very encouraged" by interim data from a key lung cancer drug trial, but he did not explain why the company had not declared results as "clinically meaningful".

The drugmaker's shares fell by as much as 8 per cent earlier this month after the company released interim data from the late-stage clinical trial called TROPION-Lung01 testing an experimental precision drug called datopotamab deruxtecan.

At the time, investors were disappointed the company did not say the data was "clinically meaningful", a potential suggestion that the benefits may not be as pronounced as hoped.

Read | Indian-made cough syrup sent to Iraq contains toxic chemicals, test shows

Speaking to media on Friday after the company released better-than-expected quarterly results, Soriot said people would understand when full results are released why the company did not use that description, but he did not comment further.

"We are very encouraged because we're seeing the totality of the data," he said, adding that the company had described them as "statistically positive".

Executives on the briefing would not say when final data will be released or at which medical conference. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

lung cancer
AstraZeneca
Science News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

 