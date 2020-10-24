AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial in US

Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of US studies of a leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by it.
Reuters on Tuesday had reported that the US Food and Drug Administration had completed its review and that the trial in the country was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.
Trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the US health regulator continued its investigation into the case.
