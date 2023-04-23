'Awe-inspiring': NASA's time-lapse video of Earth from outer space mesmerizes all

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

The video scenes were captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the ISS’s Expeditions 67 and 68

  • Apr 23 2023, 15:40 ist
Screengrab from the HD video of the Earth NASA shared on its Instagram handle. Credit: Instagram / @nasa

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often shares videos and photos from outer space captured with the wide range of satellites they have. Especially on special occasions like Earth Day, the space agency gives us a treat in the form of mesmerizing visuals. 

Every year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated to mark concerns and raise various environmental concerns that are plaguing the Earth. 

This year as well, on the occasion NASA shared a beautiful video from outer space of the Earth which they captioned, "Watch as the world passes by, literally."

"The people who’ve been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up," NASA wrote on its Instagram handle. 

The video by NASA is basically some minutes of ultra-high definition video scenes that were captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station (ISS)’s Expeditions 67 and 68. 

The videos were captured from a distance of 250 miles from the Blue Planet. 

Social media users commented on the mesmerizing post and everyone was truly left 'awe-inpired' as NASA had promised. 

NASA's Expedition 67 was the 67th long-time expedition to the ISS which began on March 30 last year and had NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn in charge as the ISS commander. Marshburn had three SpaceX crew members with him initially and also Russian astronauts. Crew 4 reached the ISS in the first week of May upon which Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev took over as the ISS commander. 

Following the termination of Expedition 67, the 68th expedition began in September 2022 with European Space Agency Samantha Cristoforetti taking charge as ISS commander. The expedition ended on March 28 this year. 

