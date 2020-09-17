BioNTech CEO expects Covid-19 vaccine can be fridge-stored for two weeks

BioNTech expects that the experimental Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Pfizer can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for at least two weeks, seeking to allay concerns that the compound may have to be deep-frozen.

Speaking at an online media briefing on the purchase of an additional German production site, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said tests have recently confirmed the genetic compound remains stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for five days but he expects storability at those conditions to be two weeks or longer.

He added that a good vaccine should have an efficacy of at least 70 per cent to 75 per cent for it to quell the pandemic and that was also the yardstick that BioNTech had set itself.