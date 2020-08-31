Blood-thinning drug saves lives in Covid-19 treatment

Blood-thinning drug saves lives in Covid-19 treatment

A blood-thinning drug, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), has acted as a miracle drug for Covid-19 treatment, as reported by the Times of India

According to doctors, LMWH has reduced hospitalisation rates, improved recovery rates, and even reduced the rate of sudden deaths by 90 percent. 

These results have been encouraging and doctors across the country may now use LMWH as preventive treatment to deal with the blood inflammation and clotting that is a complication that arises from the disease. 

The logic behind using the drug for preventive reasons is that it would be easier to prevent blood clots and inflammation than to treat them later. 

“Small blood clots in vessels in the heart, brain and the kidneys can trigger heart attacks, brain strokes and acute kidney injury in moderate to critically ill Covid-19 patients. The LMWH has proven to be extremely beneficial in averting such complications,” Pune-based critical care expert Subhal Dixit told the source. 

A test called D-dimer, used to rule out blood clots is conducted. In cases of Covid-19, D-dimer is often raised. 

A raised D-dimer indicates the risk of inflammation and clotting. 

“Small preventive dose of LMWH to admitted patients with increased D-dimer has given remarkable results. A few critical patients need a larger dose though,” Yatin Mehta, head of the ICU at Medanta hospital, told TOI.

