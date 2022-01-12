'Booster makes no difference, Omicron will infect all', says top government expert

Deeming it 'almost unstoppable', Dr. Jaiprakash Muliyil, says that the Omicron variant will eventually infect everyone. Muliyil, the epidemiologist and chairperson of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research, while talking about the efficacy of the booster shot, said it will not stop the spread and makes no difference.

He stressed that Covid is "no longer a frightening disease" because the new strain is milder and causes far less hospitalisation, and that it is a disease that can be managed. "We're dealing with a whole different virus. As you all know, Omicron is considerably milder than Delta, and it's basically unstoppable," he told NDTV.

He claimed that natural immunity from infection can last a lifetime, which is why India hasn't been as badly affected as many other countries. He also claimed that 85 per cent of the country was already infected before vaccines were introduced, so the first dose was essentially a booster dose. "Well, there is a school of thought that spontaneous infection does not confer long-term immunity." "Now, that is a mindset that I believe is incorrect," he stated.

Dr. Muliyil stated that booster doses have not been recommended by any medical body and that they will not stop the epidemic's natural progression. He argued the same against testing asymptomatic close contacts of Covid patients, claiming that because the virus doubles infection in just two days, the infected person has already distributed it to a huge number of others before the test finds it. "As a result, even when you take an exam, you are far behind. It isn't going to make a difference in the way the epidemic progresses "he stated.

"We have not suggested booster dose so far from any of the bodies of the government. To my knowledge, the precautionary dose was just suggested, because there are reports that certain people, mostly in the age group above 60, did not respond to two doses," he said.

He added that a majority of us will not know we have been infected, probably more than 80 per cent will not even know when we have it.

When asked why we assume that only 60 or more people in this country have comorbidities, and why can't 40 or more people have comorbidities, and thus why aren't they getting the precautionary dose, he explained that the precautionary dose is only given to people who have a high risk of "immunological non response."

"Just because you have heart disease or diabetes, it doesn't usually mean immunological incompetence. On the other hand, some other conditions like people going for renal transplant, there is quite a lot immunological depression,'' he added.

